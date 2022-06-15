Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed's rate decision

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed's rate decision

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in beaten-down growth and bank stocks, with investors waiting to see how high the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to quell inflation at its policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.67 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 30,570.50.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 28.57 points, or 0.76%, at 3,764.05, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 140.06 points, or 1.29%, to 10,968.40 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022