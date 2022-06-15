Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL23 CAB-LD SPECTRUM-AUCTIONS Mega 5G auction gets cabinet nod; 72 GHz spectrum to be put on block by July-end New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the auction of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services including ultra high-speed internet, and gave its nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by the big tech firms.

DEL68 BIZ-2ND LD EXPORTS Exports rise 20.55 pc to USD 38.94 bn in May; trade deficit at record USD 24.29 bn New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in May rose by 20.55 per cent to USD 38.94 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 24.29 billion, according to the government data released on Wednesday.

DEL56 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex skids for fourth day; global markets mixed ahead of Fed decision Mumbai: Sliding for the fourth straight day, the BSE Sensex shed 152 points in choppy trade on Wednesday amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

DCM6 BIZ-IMD-INDIA-RANKING India jumps 6 places to 37th rank on IMD's World Competitiveness Index; Denmark tops chart New Delhi: India has witnessed the sharpest rise among the Asian economies, with a six-position jump from 43rd to 37th rank on the annual World Competitiveness Index compiled by the Institute for Management Development, largely due to gains in economic performance.

DEL91 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee dives 18 paise to fresh lifetime low of 78.22 per USD Mumbai: The rupee plunged 18 paise to close at a new all-time low of 78.22 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

DCM14 BIZ-LABOUR-SURVEY Unemployment rate dips to 4.2 pc in 2020-21, says latest PLF survey New Delhi: The unemployment rate or the proportion of persons in the labour force who could not find jobs has dipped to 4.2 per cent in July 2020-June 2021 from 4.8 per cent a year ago amid the pandemic that caused economic disruption, showed a government survey.

DEL87 BIZ-PETROL-PUMP-DRY Petrol pumps in hinterland go dry, govt says sufficient supplies to meet demand New Delhi: Some petrol pumps in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka have run dry following a sudden surge in demand at PSU outlets that followed curtailment of operations by private fuel retailers to check the heavy losses they were suffering from trying to compete with heavily under-priced rates of public sector companies.

DCM11 BIZ-CBDT-INFLATION INDEX I-T deptt notifies cost inflation index for current fiscal New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has notified the cost inflation index for the current fiscal to calculate long-term capital gains arising from the sale of immovable property, securities and jewellery.

DEL34 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold marginally higher; silver climbs Rs 304 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 3 to Rs 50,304 per 10 grams on Wednesday in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

