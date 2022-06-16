Left Menu

Gold valued at Rs 86 lakhs seized from woman flyer

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:17 IST
Gold valued at Rs 86 lakhs seized from woman flyer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold weighing over 1 kg and worth around Rs 86 lakh was seized from a woman passenger who arrived at the international airport here on Thursday, Customs officials said.

The passenger came from Kuwait, they said adding Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs detected and seized the gold which was concealed in paste form inside the rectum, groin area, and socks of the shoe, wrapped in a black plastic covering.

The investigation is on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022