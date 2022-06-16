Gold valued at Rs 86 lakhs seized from woman flyer
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:17 IST
Gold weighing over 1 kg and worth around Rs 86 lakh was seized from a woman passenger who arrived at the international airport here on Thursday, Customs officials said.
The passenger came from Kuwait, they said adding Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs detected and seized the gold which was concealed in paste form inside the rectum, groin area, and socks of the shoe, wrapped in a black plastic covering.
The investigation is on, they said.
