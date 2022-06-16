Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:12 IST
Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel- IRNA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 90,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the waters around Kish Island in the Gulf, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The captain and five other crew members were issued criminal warrants and have been detained, IRNA added.

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

