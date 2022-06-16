Left Menu

PhonePe says not planning IPO right now

It became part of Walmart after the retailer acquired Flipkart Group in 2018. Flipkart owns about 87 per cent stake in PhonePe, while Walmart has about 10 per cent.We are moving our holding company to India, and are actively working on this, the statement added.Its holding company is currently registered out of Singapore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:21 IST
PhonePe says not planning IPO right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Walmart-backed payments company PhonePe on Thursday said it is not planning an IPO right now and will look at going public once its core businesses turn profitable.

''PhonePe is not planning an IPO right now,'' the company said in a statement. ''We are focusing on building our business, and will go public once our core businesses turn profitable and our new initiatives have achieved a good product-market fit and scale.'' It did not give details of its financials.

PhonePe was founded in 2015 and was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. It became part of Walmart after the retailer acquired Flipkart Group in 2018. Flipkart owns about 87 percent stake in PhonePe, while Walmart has about 10 percent.

''We are moving our holding company to India, and are actively working on this,'' the statement added.

Its holding company is currently registered out of Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022