Goa govt unveils draft industrial policy to strengthen single window system

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:10 IST
The Goa government on Thursday unveiled the draft Goa Industrial Growth and Investment Promotion Policy, 2022 which aims to strengthen the single window system and improve ease of doing business.

Speaking to reporters here, state Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho said the policy aims to simplify the role of the Investment Promotion Board (IPB) as the single window system and create common application for all pre-establishment clearances, including land allotment through the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

The draft policy highlights simplification of online systems and application process, re-engineering of all department services to reduce timeline and simplify forms.

The policy will create transparency and predictability in the GIDC's land allotment and the application made through the IPB, the minister said, adding that the entire land bank will be made available online and allotted through the corporation.

The permission process will be made time bound, with three months for bigger industries and two months for smaller set ups, he said.

The policy has its focus sectors including – IT and ITes, high-end hospitality, niche tourism, food and agro-processing industries, Godinho said.

The minister further said that the policy focuses on fiscal and non-fiscal support for local businesses and private players.

The government will also conduct training programmes for skill and entrepreneurship development, he added. GIDC chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco was also present for the press conference.

