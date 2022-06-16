Left Menu

Mother Dairy cuts edible oil prices by Rs 15 per litre

Mother Dairy has decided to cut edible oil prices by up to Rs 15 per litre across variants, a company's spokesperson said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:25 IST
Mother Dairy cuts edible oil prices by Rs 15 per litre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy has decided to cut edible oil prices by up to Rs 15 per litre across variants, a company's spokesperson said on Thursday. "The maximum retail prices (MRP) of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by up to Rs 15 per litre across variants," Mother Dairy Spokesperson said.

"This reduction is largely being done for oils majorly consumed in our countries such as Mustard Oil, Soyabean Oil and Sunflower Oil, on account of recent government-led initiatives, reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of sunflower oil including improved domestic sunflower crop," the Spokesperson said. Dhara edible oil variants with the new MRP will reach the market by next week, the company said.

One litre poly pack of Dhara mustard oil which is currently priced at Rs 208 will have a reduced price of Rs 193. The price of Dhara refined sunflower oil (1 litre Poly Pack) will be reduced to Rs 220 from the current MRP of Rs 235.

The price of Dhara refined soyabean oil (1 litre Poly Pack) will be revised downward at Rs 194 from the current MRP of Rs 209. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022