Mother Dairy cuts cooking oil prices by up to Rs 15/litre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:48 IST
Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, on Thursday said it has reduced prices of its cooking oils by up to Rs 15 per litre with softening of rates in global markets.

The company sells its edible oils under Dhara brand.

The price of Dhara mustard oil (1 litre poly pack) has been reduced from Rs 208 to Rs 193 per litre.

Dhara refined sunflower oil (1 litre poly pack) will be sold at Rs 220 now from Rs 235 per litre earlier. The rate of Dhara refined soyabean oil (1 litre poly pack) will come down from Rs 209 to Rs 194.

''The maximum retail prices (MRP) of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by up to Rs 15 per litre across variants,'' Mother Dairy said in a statement.

This reduction in prices is on account of recent government-led initiatives, reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of sunflower oil, it added.

''Dhara edible oil variants with the new MRP will reach market by next week,'' it said.

Edible oil prices have been ruling at very high levels since last one year due to high rates in the international market.

India imports around 13 million tonnes of edible oils annually to meet domestic demand. The import dependency is to the tune of 60 per cent.

