Statement by TVS Motor on Agnipath Scheme

"The Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on society, and contribute greatly to nation-building. Agniveers will play a key role in furthering economic growth and strengthening society in the coming years," - Mr.Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked the No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG), and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavors to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

