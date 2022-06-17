DP World recognized by Great Place to Work Institute as one of India's Best Employers among Nation Builders 2022

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World Subcontinent, has been recognised as one of 'India's Best Employers Among Nation-Builders', by Great Place to Work India. The certification is the culmination of a detailed study undertaken by the Great Place to Work Institute, including surveys of DP World employees and an evaluation of the company's people practices. To qualify for the Nation Builders category, apart from having an established presence for at least 10 years, employers also need to fulfil at least four of the following additional criteria – national brand presence or impact, large-scale direct and indirect employment generators, significant social impact, delivery of an essential service, creators of infrastructure, a significantly large consumer base, highest tax contributors to the government, and promotion and positive impact on at least 3 of the 17 UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development. Successfully meeting all these criteria, DP World received the certification at the award ceremony hosted by the Great Place to Work Institute in Mumbai.

Commenting on this occasion, Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, DP World Subcontinent, said, ''We are proud to be recognised as one of 'India's Best Employers Among Nation Builders'. At DP World we make every effort to further our commitment to reduce the cost of logistics in the country and help make India's exports competitive. We are honoured to partner the Government of India and remain committed to continue to build world leading logistics infrastructure in India. We are putting together a diverse and cohesive team while forging a business culture that provides value to all our stakeholders, including our most important asset – our workforce.'' DP World is one of the largest logistics companies in India, interconnected with a global network spanning 78 countries across six continents. With 5 state of the art container terminals, DP World today serves a third of India's EXIM container market with a total installed handling capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It was the first company in the ports sector in India to set up a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Government of India. Under the aegis of this partnership, the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) was set up in Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) in 1997. DP World has also established a partnership with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to invest US$3 billion in the development of India's logistics sector.

DP World has an integrated network of multi-modal logistics facilities including port terminals, rail-linked private freight terminals, container freight stations, container trains and other logistics facilities such as cold chains, warehouses, free trade zones, express cargo services, coastal and feeder services to cater to India's domestic and international trade demand.

DP World is building world class digital products using disruptive technologies to revolutionize global trade. Applying cutting-edge technology solutions like AI, blockchain, 5G, IoT and more, the company's technology teams are constantly innovating to enable the smooth flow of trade for customers around the world. DP World is establishing world class technology centres in various cities in India, further contributing to this vision.

DP World's varied and diverse workforce remains at the heart of its efforts. The company draws on the extensive knowledge, experience, and ideas of its talented employees, and is committed to training, developing, and coaching them to reach their full potential. With a focus on positive economic and societal impact, DP World's 'Our World, Our Future' sustainability strategy is integrated in every aspect of the company's work. Supporting the UN's Sustainable Development Goals across safety, climate change, security, community engagement, people development, ethics and wellbeing are at the heart of DP World's vision for the future. ''DP World's approach to sustainability focuses on key areas of diversity, education and water,'' adds Soomar. ''By setting up education infrastructure, providing scholarships, investing in digital literacy programmes and skill development, we assist the youth of today to become leaders of tomorrow. By investing in oceans clean-up programmes, providing clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and access to medical services, we are helping tackle climate change and enabling community wellbeing. We promote a culture of equality and fairness which helps employees achieve their full potential.'' According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great leader at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion. Discover all the latest job vacancies at DP World and change what is possible at a company that puts its people first. About DP World We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 97,657 from 158 nationalities are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading digital technology to further broaden our vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified™. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)