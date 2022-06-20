Left Menu

Easyjet to cancel an unspecified number of summer flights from Amsterdam -ANP

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:39 IST
Easyjet Image Credit: Wikipedia
British low-cost airline Easyjet intends to cut an unspecified number of flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport this summer, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Monday, citing a spokesperson.

Easyjet is one of the larger customers at the airport, behind the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM. The move follows a decision last week by Schiphol to cap the number of passengers allowed at the airport during peak season, leading to a 16% reduction in planned flights, due to a lack of security and other workers at the airport.

