Qatar Airways CEO says freight demand will drop because of inflation

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday that freight demand will drop because of inflation. He added that airlines will not be able to absorb all rising costs, and some will have to be passed on to passengers.

There will soon be downward pressure on air freight yields, Al Baker added.

Also Read: Qatar Airways posts record $1.5B profits ahead of World Cup

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)