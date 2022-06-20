Left Menu

United Airlines to start daily flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco by end of 2022

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:17 IST
United Airlines to start daily flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco by end of 2022
United Airlines Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

United Airlines is scheduled to begin daily flights from here to San Francisco in the last quarter of 2022, according to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Australian national carrier Qantas will begin four weekly flights to Sydney from September 14, the airport said in a statement on Monday while giving an update on the international flight operations.

Two weekly flights to Tel Aviv (Air India) and daily flights to Seattle (American Airlines) are also planned in the near future, it said.

Additionally, new routes launched a few months before the outbreak of the pandemic has already been re-connected.

Addis Ababa, (connected by Ethiopian Airlines), Amsterdam (by KLM), and Tokyo Narita (by Japan Airlines) have been reinstated from Bengaluru, it said.

Japan Airlines will increase frequency to Tokyo Narita to thrice a week, effective August this year, and KLM plans to further increase frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from the current three weekly frequencies to four-times-a-week beginning next month.

The Kempegowda airport said it has witnessed robust growth in international flight operations, connecting 23 international destinations in May 2022 -- the highest in south India.

The airport witnessed 15 percent higher international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day between March and April this year while May alone saw 48 percent growth in ATMs.

Additionally, average daily international traffic increased to 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May, compared to 6,500 in April and 5,500 in March, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

