TECNO collects 2022 iF Design Awards for newly launched CAMON 19 Pro series

Leading-edge technology continues to be one of the key selling points for smartphone manufacturers, but in order to maximize market share, differentiated and stylish design is also becoming a key factor. Smartphone design is not just a decoration; it provides users with a personalized experience and helps them stand out in a crowd.

TECNO clearly understands this shift in sensibility and others are taking notice of the company's efforts as well. With the continuous pursuit of updated back-cover designs, TECNO recently collected two 2022 iF Design Awards for its newly announced CAMON 19 Pro series smartphones.

The iF Design Award is a highly influential and world-renowned organization that's recognized for its "independent, rigorous and reliable" screening standards. These two honors validate TECNO's capability to combine high-performance, high-value smartphones with stunning designs for young fashionistas.

The industry's Slimmest Bezel

TECNO has spent a lot of time and energy to essentially eliminate the traditional broad, black bezel around the phones. In this series, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro utilizes one of the thinnest bezels in the industry –0.98 millimeters– in order to expand the visual range of its immersive display. As the 132-member iF Design Awards jury noted, "TECNO CAMON 19 Pro adopts a borderless design to create a fresh borderless ultra-narrow screen experience for users."

Aesthetic design of dual-ring triple-camera layout

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro applies the ingenious dual-ring triple-camera layout, which also illustrates the ultimate fusion of aesthetic design and technology innovation. The powerful dual-ring triple-camera layout perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic to create a seamless overall feeling. The metal dual-ring is perfectly integrated with the triple camera using an anodizing process, bringing a sense of professional performance with the double ring and triple camera.

Dazzling backshell with 200 million stars

The diamond dazzling coating of 200 million crystals on the backshell looks like a bright starry sky. It provides a premium texture that avoids fingerprint smudges.

Innovative technology behind the design

From the vertical quad camera of the TECNO CAMON 17 series, to the vertical triple camera of the TECNO CAMON 18 series, TECNO is continuously working on more stylish camera layouts to balance the rear camera aesthetic design with photographic performance and innovation.

The TECNO CAMON 19 series is a perfect example: It features a dual-ring triple-camera layout, along with new technologies such as RGBW sensor technology with a high-clear crystal glass lens, which allows users to capture brighter and clearer photos especially at night.

Plus, when the ultra-narrow screen is combined with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, boasting a Wide Color Gamut and a 120 Hertz refresh rate, it can provide a stunning viewing experience with superb clarity, brightness, and color accuracy, no matter when users are playing a game, watching videos, or scrolling through a social media feed.

Thanks to the fusion of technology and its unique design, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro offers a professional smartphone photography experience along with a stylish design for users who love fashion and have high expectations for aesthetics.

The CAMON 19 series has just been unveiled at a launch event and will be available around the world in late June.

(With Inputs from APO)