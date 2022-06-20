Left Menu

KLM hardest hit by summer passenger caps at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport -ANP

KLM will absorb about half of the reductions, ANP reported, citing Airport Coordination Netherlands director Hugo Thomassen in an interview. The airport announced the measures, which amount to a 16% cut in the schedules airlines had planned, on Thursday, citing shortages of security workers.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:18 IST
KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, will be the most affected by a cap placed on the number of passengers allowed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport this summer, news agency ANP reported, citing the Dutch slot coordinator. KLM will absorb about half of the reductions, ANP reported, citing Airport Coordination Netherlands director Hugo Thomassen in an interview.

The airport announced the measures, which amount to a 16% cut in the schedules airlines had planned, on Thursday, citing shortages of security workers. KLM has said it will hold Schiphol financially responsible for the costs of the reduced schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

