Rajasthan: Two charred to death as truck catches fire in Tonk

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:36 IST
A driver and his helper were charred to death on Monday when their tuck caught fire after hitting an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said.

The deceased were identified as driver Sardar Singh (45) and helper Nagarmal Jat (25), both residents of Sikar district, they said.

The truck, carrying sand, burst into flames on the Kota-Jaipur highway, leading to an hour-long traffic jam, they said.

The fire was brought under control after fire tenders arrived on the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Deoli) Suresh Meghwal said.

The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary and will be handed over to family members upon their arrival, police said.

