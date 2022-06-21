Aus government announces 50 million dollars support for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Australia has announced that it will provide 50 million dollars to crisis-hit Sri Lanka to meet urgent food and health care needs and support the economic recovery.

Visiting Australian Minister of Home Affairs Clare O'Neil met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday.

"We will contribute an immediate 22 million dollars to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance to help three million people in Sri Lanka meet their daily nutritional needs. Australia will also provide 23 million dollars in development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23,'' a statement said.

It will support health services and economic recovery with a strong emphasis on protecting those at risk, especially women and girls, the statement said.

''These contributions are in addition to 5 million dollars recently provided to United Nations agencies for Sri Lanka," the release said.

The island nation, home to around 22 million people, is currently facing its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years. Sri Lanka's economy is experiencing extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices, and a lack of medicines.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt for the first time in its history as the country struggled with its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years.

Sri Lanka is seeking to restructure debts of more than USD 50 billion it owes to foreign creditors, to make it more manageable to repay.

