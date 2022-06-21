Uniphore Solutions Now Available as Genesys Premium AppFoundry Application

Leading conversational AI provider brings cost savings to Genesys customers Chennai, India, Palo Alto, Calif. – Business Wire India Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced that Uniphore U-Assist In-Call and U-Assist Aftercall are now available as premium applications on Genesys AppFoundry®—the industry’s largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions making it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

The value of conversations in delivering stellar customer experience (CX) has never been more important. In fact, studies show 80% of consumers stop doing business with a brand after a bad customer service experience and 57% of consumers prefer to speak with a live agent. To enable the best CX, Uniphore has built the most comprehensive and powerful conversational automation platform that combines conversational AI, workflow automation and robotic process automation (RPA) with integrated low code/no code capabilities to harness the power of conversations.

Uniphore U-Assist In-Call, the industry’s most advanced agent assist solution delivers real-time agent guidance and next-best action, leveraging the intent, sentiment analysis as well as desktop automation using attended RPA. U-Assist Aftercall saves agents valuable time by summarizing the call and ensuring all promises made during the call are captured and fulfilled.

“We are proud to partner with Genesys to help unleash the power of conversations for contact centers everywhere,” said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO, Uniphore. “Together, we are equipping Genesys customers with the latest conversational AI and automation products that bring added value and cost savings across their entire business.” Uniphore U-Assist In-Call and U-Assist Aftercall will help Genesys customers realize major business cost savings. Benefits include: • Reduction of after-call work from an average of 2.5 minutes to a minute • 90% reduction in error rate • 75% reduction in agent on-boarding time Additionally, as a premium app on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Uniphore Accelerator subscription included on their Genesys invoice thereby simplifying vendor management.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Uniphore’s Genesys Cloud CX™, integration, visit: https://www.uniphore.com/genesys-and-uniphore-partnership/ About Uniphore Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Automation. Every day, billions of conversations take place across industries — customer service, sales, HR, education and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise.

At Uniphore, we believe companies that best understand and take action on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive and powerful platform that combines conversational AI, computer vision, emotion and tonal analysis, workflow automation, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business-user-friendly UX in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

