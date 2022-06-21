Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:34 IST
Access Healthcare to invest Rs 190 cr in Chennai
Healthcare BPO services provider Access Healthcare will invest about Rs 190 crore to set up its new campus and expand operations in the city, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has acquired land measuring 1.57 acres for around Rs 50 crore from a 'prominent' IT firm to set up a new campus spread across 2.50 lakh sq ft with a capacity of 7,000 employees.

The new unit will house the company's BPO and IT operations and serve as the hub for technical infrastructure. The campus would create new jobs across healthcare BPO, human resources and other functional areas, a company statement said here.

Access Healthcare currently has multiple facilities in Chennai, with centres located in Ambattur and also at the DLF IT Park, Nandambakkam.

''The new campus in Chennai will deliver advanced healthcare BPO and IT services to our clients in the healthcare revenue cycle...'', Access Healthcare Vice-Chairman Vardhman Jain said.

''We currently employ over half of our 24,000 people team in Chennai (at existing centres) and are looking to strengthen our presence in the city further,'' he added.

Access Healthcare said the Chennai unit would provide leading-edge healthcare business process transformation services by delivering financial, clinical and administrative processes to its clients through the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

