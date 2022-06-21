Left Menu

Yes Bank introduces repo-linked FDs amid concerns over lenders delaying deposit rate hikes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:40 IST
Yes Bank introduces repo-linked FDs amid concerns over lenders delaying deposit rate hikes
  • Country:
  • India

At a time when concerns are being raised about lenders delaying deposit rate hikes amid the overall rate increases, Yes Bank on Tuesday introduced a product where the interest earned on a term deposit is linked to the RBI's repo rate.

Till now, an external benchmark-linked rate has been popular on the lending side, but the same was not the case for deposits. The RBI has hiked rates by 0.90 per cent in two moves and is expected to do more to contain inflation.

After the rate hikes by the RBI, questions were raised about trailing deposit rate increases and the propensity among banks to hike lending rates immediately but deny benefits to the depositors.

In a statement, Yes Bank said its new offering will allow customers to enjoy dynamic returns on their fixed deposits (FDs) as the rate of interest will be linked to the prevailing repo rate.

The floating rate FDs can be availed for a tenure of 1 year to less than 3 years.

The lender's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kumar said this is one of a kind product and there has been careful deliberation behind the launch aimed at enhancing its retail product offerings.

''One of the main advantages of this product is that the revision on the interest rate will happen automatically and will not require any manual intervention by the Bank or the customers,'' Kumar added.

The private sector lender had reported a 21 per cent growth in deposits in FY22 and made it clear that retail is its key focus going forward.

The new product came after the bank announced the appointment of Paytm's chief business officer Dheeraj Sanghi as its country head for branch banking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022