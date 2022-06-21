16th edition of 'Marketing Management' by Philip Kotler launched

Publishing house Pearson on Tuesday announced the release of the 16th edition of its bestselling guide ''Marketing Management'' by author Philip Kotler, widely considered as the 'Father of Modern Marketing'.

The book, co-authored by noted academicians Kevin Lane Keller, Alexander Chernev, Jagdish N Sheth and G Shainesh, claims to offer ''enriched learning and pedagogy based on the new marketing realities, disruptions in the business models and evolved paradigms due to globalisation''.

''The book is the gold standard for today's marketing management students across their learning lifecycle, and continues to draw on the rich findings of various scientific disciplines -- such as economics, behavioural science, and management theory. It also comprises case studies -- Indian material around the startups, unicorns and family-led businesses,'' said the authors in a joint statement.

Besides talking about the dynamic environment inhabited by today's marketers, it offers a distinctive perspective for readers to understand the changing global marketplace and the impact of technology on making strategic marketing decisions.

The new edition, according to the publishers, illustrates an altered competitive landscape that businesses ought to reevaluate for their operating models and adaptation towards creation of market value for the new environment.

''The book lists down advances in data analytics, marketing automation, artificial intelligence -- all of which is leading to disrupted e-commerce and rise of newer marketplaces, giving audiences and customers a variety of choices to interact with the brands,'' said the publishers.

It is currently available for sale across online and offline stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)