Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL32 BIZ-YOGA LD CORPORATE Billionaires, ministers line up for yoga sessions New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday did an hour-long session of yoga exercises in the open air as he led corporate India to join the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

DEL72 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets climb for 2nd day; Sensex soars 934 pts amid firm global cues Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty advanced for the second straight session on Tuesday, powered by across-the-board buying amid a bullish trend in global equities.

DEL83 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee drops 15 paise to 78.13 against US dollar Mumbai: Snapping its three-day rising streak, the rupee declined 15 paise to close at 78.13 against the US dollar on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and a jump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

DCM6 BIZ-SEBI-MUTUAL FUNDS Mutual funds can resume investing in international stocks: Sebi New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has permitted mutual funds to again invest in foreign stocks within the aggregate mandated limit of USD 7 billion for the industry.

DCM33 BIZ-GOYAL-FTA Hopeful for conclusion of India-UK free trade agreement by Diwali: Goyal New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal has expressed hope that the free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom will be concluded by Diwali.

DEL76 BIZ-AGNIPATH-SHIPPING MINISTRY Pact for deployment of retired navy personnel on merchant ships New Delhi: To benefit personnel retiring from the Indian Navy and provide them opportunity to work on merchant ships, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Directorate General of Shipping and Indian Navy, according to an official statement.

DCM39 BIZ-RBI-CARDS RBI postpones implementation of certain norms related to cards by 3 months Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday gave three more months to banks and NBFCs issuing credit and debit cards to comply with certain norms including activation of cards without consent of customers.

DCM41 BIZ-YES BANK-REPO-FD Yes Bank introduces repo-linked FDs amid concerns over lenders delaying deposit rate hikes Mumbai: At a time when concerns are being raised about lenders delaying deposit rate hikes amid the overall rate increases, Yes Bank on Tuesday introduced a product where the interest earned on a term deposit is linked to the RBI's repo rate.

DEL45 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold marginally lower by Rs 24; silver gains Rs 13 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday dipped marginally by Rs 24 to Rs 50,686 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

