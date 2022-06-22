Left Menu

Pilot shortage pushes American Airlines to end service to 4 US cities

And it doesnt look like things are going to improve any time soon.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 22-06-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 10:00 IST
Pilot shortage pushes American Airlines to end service to 4 US cities
American Airlines Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Texas-based American Airlines has announced that it will cut service to four US cities after the Labour Day holiday weekend in early September because of a pilot shortage.

The move marks the latest hiccup for the US airline industry amid a national shortage of pilots and other airline workers and thousands of cancellations in recent months.

American Airlines (AA) will no longer serve Islip and Ithaca in New York; Toledo in Ohio; and Dubuque in Iowa beginning on September 7 due to a lack of pilots, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

All four cities are currently served by AA's regional affiliates and have up to two daily flights to larger hubs.

''We'll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after this date to offer alternate arrangements,'' the statement said.

A number of other major airlines in the US have already announced the cancellation of thousands of flights between now and Labour Day weekend because of the ongoing pilot shortage.

Southwest Airlines has cut back on almost 20,000 flights through September 5, as the company is aiming to hire 10,000 new workers to help keep up with travel demands. Delta Airlines also said they were cutting 100 flights daily from July 1 to August 7.

''We have been working on our days off, flying a record amount of overtime to help you get to your destination,'' Delta said recently in an open letter to travellers.

''At the current rate, by this fall, our pilots will have flown more overtime in 2022 than in the entirety of 2018 and 2019 combined, our busiest years to date,'' it said.

Having an airline ticket for a flight that doesn't get cancelled feels like winning the lottery lately. And it doesn't look like things are going to improve any time soon. Over 3,000 flights were delayed and 800 were cancelled nationwide just this Sunday alone.

Airlines say bad weather and a pilot shortage are to be blamed for a large number of flight cancellations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022