BoE will 'act forcefully' to stem inflation, says Britain's Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:56 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
The Bank of England will "act forcefully" to combat rising prices, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as data showed UK inflation had hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in May.

"I want people to be reassured that we have all the tools we need and the determination to reduce inflation and bring it back down," Sunak told reporters.

He added that the government would be responsible for borrowing and debt, and work to improve productivity.

