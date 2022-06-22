Vertiv receives three industry leadership awards from Frost & Sullivan

Vertiv (www.Vertiv.com) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has received three industry leadership awards from Frost & Sullivan, with recognition in EMEA for product leadership in the prefabricated modular (PFM) data center industry, and for competitive strategy and customer value leadership in the Asia-Pacific critical power industry.

"Driving innovation and growth is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today, such as disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models. In this context, Vertiv's recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment," said Darrell Huntsman, chief executive officer, Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category, before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. Vertiv excelled in these three categories thanks to its customer-centric approach, technology-integrated and versatile products, and strong overall performance.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Vertiv's ability to uncover unmet market needs and under-served customer requirements is unrivaled. The company demonstrated excellence in developing products and solutions that match current market needs and anticipate future customer requirements. With a far-reaching product positioning strategy, Vertiv has successfully established a distinct position and significant competitive edge in the data center market, including in the colocation, cloud, enterprise, and edge segments.

"Commitment to our customers and dedication to innovation and excellence in the data center industry are among our top priorities at Vertiv," said Rob Johnson, CEO, Vertiv. "We are honored that Frost & Sullivan recognize the value of our customer focus and solution strategy."

Read the Frost & Sullivan reports at the below links to learn more about the criteria and analysis conducted for each specific award:

2022 Product Leadership Award (https://bit.ly/3ObZ2Oc) - EMEA Prefabricated Modular Data Centre Industry

"The company's prefabricated modular data center portfolio is built on three key pillars: standard product platform, custom-built solutions, and hybrid designs. Over the course of the research, it was evident that there was one common theme at the core of Vertiv's product development strategy for all three solutions – addressing customer pain points and evolving needs." Gautham Gnanajothi, global research director, Frost & Sullivan.

2021 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award (https://bit.ly/3tSccI3) - Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Industry

"Frost & Sullivan applauds Vertiv's ability to persistently strengthen its quality and development while actively upgrading its innovative offerings and accommodating the customers' needs dynamically." Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

2021 Customer Value Leadership Award (https://bit.ly/3NbPiSA) - Asia-Paci­fic UPS Industry

"The company's robust customer retention rate and customer acquisition ability are a testimony to the high standards of its products and services. Vertiv has secured a superb partner network, unswervingly creating an unmatched impact in the industry." Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

(With Inputs from APO)