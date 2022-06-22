Padma Bridge is a “connector of people, emotions and culture of Bengal,” says Indian envoy

India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has praised the Sheikh Hasina government for constructing the iconic Padma Bridge, noting that the magnificent structure would be “a connector of people, emotions and culture of Bengal.” The 6.15-km-long road-rail four-lane bridge built over the Padma river, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Hasina on June 25. The multipurpose road-rail bridge, which is fully funded by the Bangladesh government, has been constructed at a cost of USD 3.6 billion.

“As a country that has long valued the opportunity to increase connectivity across the sub-region, we in India are delighted,” the state-run BSS news agency quoted Doraiswami as saying on Tuesday, days ahead of the bridge’s inauguration.

“The bridge is a connector of more than just business; it’s a connector of people, it's a connector of emotions and it’s a connector of culture of Bengal,” he said. The envoy attributed the achievement to Hasina’s “continuous and consistently courageous decision.” When Hasina decided to build the bridge with domestic finances, India again “was very supportive regarding her decision and we made our support ---- vocal and public,” he said. The High Commissioner said she (Hasina) was proven correct in her decision to go ahead with this project and they look forward to the blessings of “connectivity, economic progress and easier travel” that will come as a result of this major breakthrough. “It is a major infrastructural project not just in terms of brick and steel,” Doraiswami said.

“We all know in Bengali culture the description of ‘Ei paar and Oi paar’ (two sides of rivers), so the Padma has been a defining part of the sense of there being two ‘Paars’ (two sides) of Bangla land,” Doraiswami asserted. The Indian envoy said the principal purpose of the bridge is to facilitate the easier movement of people as well as goods and services. “I think it will have an important benefit on poverty alleviation programmes, on economic activity,” Doraiswami said. The project was initially expected to be funded by a consortium led by the World Bank. In 2012, it cancelled the proposed credit saying it had “credible evidence” of a high-level corruption among Bangladeshi officials. Bangladesh has all through denied these allegations and preferred not to approach the international global lender for funding. Bangladesh authorities, however, have invited the World Bank representative in Dhaka to join the inauguration on June 25 along with other foreign missions, including envoys.

