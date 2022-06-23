Left Menu

Six killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia-report

The helicopter, which was based at an airport in the state's Logan County, crashed on State Route 17 and was on fire when rescue crews arrived, the WSAZ-TV reported, citing Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority. State Route 17 was expected to remain closed for 24 hours during an investigation of the scene by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, Bryant told the station.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 07:47 IST
Six killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia-report

A helicopter used for tourism flights crashed onto a highway in West Virginia state on Wednesday, killing six people on board, local media reported. The helicopter, which was based at an airport in the state's Logan County, crashed on State Route 17 and was on fire when rescue crews arrived, the WSAZ-TV reported, citing Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority.

State Route 17 was expected to remain closed for 24 hours during an investigation of the scene by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, Bryant told the station. Bryant described the helicopter as a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B, WSAZ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022