Massive Rally in Karnataka: Uproar Against MGNREGA Repeal

Karnataka leaders, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, protested the repeal of MGNREGA, expressing concerns over VB-G RAM G. They argued that the new act curtails Panchayats' rights and shifts funding burden to states, amidst financial constraints. The protest concludes with a memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:35 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside other Congress leaders, orchestrated a large-scale protest march in response to the central government's decision to replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G, an act they argue undermines rural employment.

The protest, named ''Raj Bhavan Chalo'', saw the leaders marching toward the Governor's official residence to submit a memorandum highlighting their grievances. Their primary objections included the diminished role of Panchayats and the increased financial burden on states.

Citing concerns over the new act's demand-driven nature and technological requirements, the Congress leaders stressed the need for the immediate restoration of MGNREGA, calling for national-level agitation to protect rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

