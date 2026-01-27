Massive Rally in Karnataka: Uproar Against MGNREGA Repeal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside other Congress leaders, orchestrated a large-scale protest march in response to the central government's decision to replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G, an act they argue undermines rural employment.

The protest, named ''Raj Bhavan Chalo'', saw the leaders marching toward the Governor's official residence to submit a memorandum highlighting their grievances. Their primary objections included the diminished role of Panchayats and the increased financial burden on states.

Citing concerns over the new act's demand-driven nature and technological requirements, the Congress leaders stressed the need for the immediate restoration of MGNREGA, calling for national-level agitation to protect rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)