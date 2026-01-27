Cure Autism Now: A New Approach to Neurodevelopment

On January 23, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury launched the English edition of his acclaimed book, Cure Autism Now, in New Delhi. Originally a bestseller in Hindi, this edition scrutinizes the efficacy and safety of vaccines, attributing the rise in autism cases to vaccination practices over recent decades.

Dr. Biswaroop introduced the C.A.N. Protocol, a five-component approach aimed at alleviating autism-related symptoms, achieving improvements in speech and cognitive skills. The event also highlighted the Natural D.I.P. Diet for B.O.S.S., a cost-effective, chemical-free diet plan catering to common health issues like obesity and diabetes.

Aided by successful case studies, the launch emphasized chemical-free food accessibility through Devshree Naturals, promoting consumer affordability. Both the book and the D.I.P. Diet plans are available online, signaling a shift towards organic living as part of a holistic health approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)