Cure Autism Now: A New Approach to Neurodevelopment
Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury launched the English edition of his bestseller book, Cure Autism Now. The book challenges standard beliefs about vaccines and offers the C.A.N. Protocol for treating autism. This protocol reportedly improves cognitive skills and behavior in children. The Natural D.I.P. Diet for B.O.S.S. was also introduced.
- Country:
- India
On January 23, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury launched the English edition of his acclaimed book, Cure Autism Now, in New Delhi. Originally a bestseller in Hindi, this edition scrutinizes the efficacy and safety of vaccines, attributing the rise in autism cases to vaccination practices over recent decades.
Dr. Biswaroop introduced the C.A.N. Protocol, a five-component approach aimed at alleviating autism-related symptoms, achieving improvements in speech and cognitive skills. The event also highlighted the Natural D.I.P. Diet for B.O.S.S., a cost-effective, chemical-free diet plan catering to common health issues like obesity and diabetes.
Aided by successful case studies, the launch emphasized chemical-free food accessibility through Devshree Naturals, promoting consumer affordability. Both the book and the D.I.P. Diet plans are available online, signaling a shift towards organic living as part of a holistic health approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)