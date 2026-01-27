Student Uproar: UGC's New Regulations Under Fire

In a fervent display of dissent, students from various Delhi colleges gathered outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters to protest new regulations they claim could wreak havoc on campuses. The protest saw around 100 students braving rain and heavy barricades to voice their concerns.

Student leader Alokit Tripathi of Delhi University highlighted their demands, requesting a complete rollback of the regulations. The UGC, while open to discussion, promised to address certain points within 15 days and assured transparency to avoid false allegations. The regulations, intended to combat caste-based discrimination, have been criticized for potentially reversing discrimination and imposing undue burdens.

As opinions continue to diverge, discussions have erupted across campuses nationwide. While some praise the regulations for promoting equity, concerns persist about broad definitions and inadequate representation within the policy. The UGC insists the reforms aim for greater fairness and accountability, yet stakeholders fear they may deepen social divides.

