Student Uproar: UGC's New Regulations Under Fire

Students from Delhi colleges protested outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) against new regulations they believe will cause campus chaos. The regulations, aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination, have faced backlash from students who feel they unfairly burden the accused and lack safeguards for wrongly accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent display of dissent, students from various Delhi colleges gathered outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters to protest new regulations they claim could wreak havoc on campuses. The protest saw around 100 students braving rain and heavy barricades to voice their concerns.

Student leader Alokit Tripathi of Delhi University highlighted their demands, requesting a complete rollback of the regulations. The UGC, while open to discussion, promised to address certain points within 15 days and assured transparency to avoid false allegations. The regulations, intended to combat caste-based discrimination, have been criticized for potentially reversing discrimination and imposing undue burdens.

As opinions continue to diverge, discussions have erupted across campuses nationwide. While some praise the regulations for promoting equity, concerns persist about broad definitions and inadequate representation within the policy. The UGC insists the reforms aim for greater fairness and accountability, yet stakeholders fear they may deepen social divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

