Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs 34 Lakh to Family of Road Accident Victim

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Delhi has awarded over Rs 34 lakh in compensation to the family of a young man who tragically lost his life in a road accident in 2019.

Identified as Asif, the 28-year-old victim was struck by a speeding truck while riding his bike near Sikandarpur Cut in the Bhopura area of Ghaziabad on November 8, 2019. Speaking on behalf of the tribunal, Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha emphasized that the accident resulted from the truck driver's rash and negligent behavior.

After considering eyewitness accounts, medical evidence, and criminal case records, the tribunal placed fault squarely on the truck driver. The tribunal dismissed claims that the insured vehicle was not involved, instead acknowledging the post-mortem findings that revealed multiple injuries leading to Asif's death from shock and hemorrhage. Consequently, the insurance company has been instructed to deposit the compensation sum within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)