Expanding Into Global Markets: What Can Businesses Do To Build Trust?

International trading has become increasingly accessible due to advances in technology and infrastructure. Studies estimate that around 30% of international businesses produce goods and supplies to sell to consumers in other countries while 70% of trade involves global value chains. Today, it's common for businesses to source products and parts from all over the world to create finished articles to sell. This type of trade requires strong relationships between companies and players within the supply chain. In this guide, we'll discuss how businesses can build trust and establish strong ties as they expand into new markets and target new customers.

Ways to build trust in global business

Growing a business and diving into new markets is an exciting prospect, but it throws up a raft of challenges. When establishing ties and trying to make a splash in a different country or region, it is essential to build trust. There are various ways for companies and brands to do this, including:

Get to know the people behind the business

Trade revolves around buying and selling services or commodities, but to foster positive relationships, it's beneficial to focus on getting to know the people behind the brand, as well as the mechanics of the deal or partnership. As a company owner, you want to be sure that the figures add up, but you also need confidence that you are working with a reputable brand that shares the same values. Connect with the management team and employees and build relationships. Modern technology makes it easier than ever to interact and engage with business partners or clients. You can get to know people much better through video calls, meetings, and virtual events than through reading web pages or social media profiles.

Understand the importance of due diligence

Every business owner understands that there are risks involved with expanding into new markets and switching from national trade to buying and selling on a global scale. A groundbreaking deal may seem too good to pass up, but no opportunity should be seized without carrying out the necessary checks. Performing due diligence before signing contracts or making offers is essential. Research companies, make sure they are legitimate, look for up-to-date information and ensure that the business is active and trustworthy. The use of standardized systems, such as an LEI code available from LEI Register, makes the process of undertaking checks simpler and faster. If an entity has a valid LEI, this means that the company is genuine and that it is currently trading.

Outline key objectives

Running a business that operates within country borders is very different from targeting customers overseas. If you decide to expand your company, it's important to review your goals and outline new objectives for the growth strategy. What are your primary aims for international trading? Break down your goals for each market and tailor your strategy to ensure that it aligns with your targets.

Establish expectations

Differences in cultures and lifestyles are what make the world such a fascinating and intriguing place. Living and working in one country can be a completely different experience from living in another. It's essential to recognize this when trying to build a global brand. Understand the expectations of your new business partners, companies you plan to work with or sell to, and your new customer base. Identify cultural differences that could impact the way you operate or communicate with partners or clients, and ensure that you respect traditions and attitudes. Communicate openly to make sure that you are on the same page. If you run a business in the UK or the US, for example, you may be used to strict deadlines. In other countries where the pace of life is slower and deadlines are a guide, rather than a set end point, companies may be more relaxed. Understanding expectations on both sides and communicating effectively can help to minimize friction and prevent disruptions and delays.

Raise brand awareness

Reaching out to new customers can be challenging for businesses, especially in markets where there are established names with a large client base. Raising brand awareness is about introducing your business to customers, explaining what you can offer them, and showing them what's different about your brand. Go beyond telling prospective clients the name and promoting products and services. Let people get to know the business. You can use social media, email marketing, events and presentations, promotional videos and digital commercials, and storytelling to show the human side of the business and encourage customers to build a bond with you. Interact and engage with followers, get to know them, and encourage them to spread the word. It's beneficial to use communication channels to give customers more information, especially if you are targeting consumers rather than business clients. More than 70% of consumers look to buy from brands that align with their values.

Set realistic targets

Delivering on promises is a cornerstone of building trust. If you are making deals with international companies, or you're looking to sell to consumers overseas, it's crucial to set realistic targets that you can hit. If you overpromise and under-deliver, you run the risk of disappointing customers and losing clients. The promises you make to customers should be viable. You can modify and streamline operations once you're up and running to improve efficiency and provide a better service but it's best to start out on the right foot. Be honest about what you can offer your customers. Transparency is key, especially in a world where the bad press can go viral in an instant and more than 90% of people read reviews before making purchases or contracting businesses.

Expanding into global markets can offer incredible opportunities for businesses, but there are challenges. One of the most important objectives to achieve is to build trust. Companies can create a positive impression and establish strong, long-lasting relationships by prioritizing communication, getting to know the people behind the brands, raising brand awareness, and performing due diligence. Setting realistic targets, managing expectations, and understanding and respecting cultural differences is also critical.

