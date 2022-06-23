U.S. FDA halts sales of Juul e-cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday blocked e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc from selling its nicotine products in the United States, potentially dealing a fatal blow to the once high-flying San Francisco company.

Following a nearly two-year-long review of scientific and public health data submitted by the company, the FDA said that Juul must stop selling and distributing these products.

