U.S. FDA halts sales of Juul e-cigarettes
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:05 IST
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday blocked e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc from selling its nicotine products in the United States, potentially dealing a fatal blow to the once high-flying San Francisco company.
Following a nearly two-year-long review of scientific and public health data submitted by the company, the FDA said that Juul must stop selling and distributing these products.
