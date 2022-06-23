Gold worth Rs 18 lakh, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6.50 lakh seized at Jaipur airport

The customs department on Thursday seized smuggled gold valued at Rs 18 lakh and two suitcases containing cigarettes worth Rs 6.50 lakh from passengers who arrived at the Jaipur International Airport.

Gold weighing 346.300 grams, brought by a passenger from Muscat by hiding it in a meat grinder was seized in the early hours of Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Bharat Bhushan Atal said.

He said the market value of the seized gold is about Rs 18 lakh.

In another action, 47,200 cigarettes of foreign brands worth Rs 6.49 lakh were seized from two suitcases of a passenger on an Air Arabia flight, Atal said.

He said that further investigation into both cases was underway.

