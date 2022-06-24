Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing three -Ifax

An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near Russia's western city of Ryazan on Friday, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency said.

Six were injured, Interfax added in the report, which cited an unidentified source. Separately, it quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight. The ministry gave no details of crew deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)