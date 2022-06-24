TÜV SÜD South Asia receives approval from Global Carbon Council (GCC) to catalyse climate action

PUNE, India, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV SÜD South Asia, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection, and training company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, has received approval from the Global Carbon Council (GCC) as a GCC verifier according to 'Procedure for approval of GCC Verifiers'.

With this approval, TÜV SÜD South Asia is entitled to provide verification services for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction projects intending to be registered with the GCC Program. Verification of project documentation by approved GCC Verifiers is a pre-requisite for project registration and issuance of approved carbon credits (ACCs) under the GCC Program. To this end, GCC Verifiers play a key role in ensuring the verity of emission reduction claims made by project owners. TÜV SÜD's service portfolio helps organisations meet their decarbonization goals, reduce carbon emissions, and provide validation and verification against relevant certification and safety standards. With a third-party verification organisations/companies can improve credibility, consistency and transparency of their climate action ambitions.

Following the 'Procedure for Approval of GCC Verifiers', TÜV SÜD South Asia is eligible to operate as GCC Verifier for two years starting from the date of approval.

Over the years, TÜV SÜD has been conducting independent validation and verification of organisational and project-level GHG assertions for many sectors under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Verra and Gold Standard. In the recent past, TÜV SÜD South Asia has also received the accreditation of the Indian National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) for GHG validation and verification scheme in accordance with ISO/IEC 14065:2013. With the NABCB accreditation and the GCC approval in place, TÜV SÜD South Asia is well equipped to ascertain carbon reduction commitments of GHG reduction projects. To know more about TÜV SÜD's carbon management portfolio, please log onto https://www.tuvsud.com/en-in/themes/corporate-sustainability/7-key-initiatives-for-sustainability-goals/carbon-management About TÜV SÜD Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362118/TUV_SUD_South_Asia_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)