Left Menu

Defensive stocks lead rebound in FTSE 100

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by gains in defensive stocks at the end of a choppy week, which saw mounting fears around hawkish central banks, weak economic data and rising risks of a recession. The blue-chip index inched up 0.4%, with healthcare stocks that tend to decouple from economic cycles, rising the most.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:01 IST
Defensive stocks lead rebound in FTSE 100
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by gains in defensive stocks at the end of a choppy week, which saw mounting fears around hawkish central banks, weak economic data, and rising risks of a recession. The blue-chip index inched up 0.4%, with healthcare stocks that tend to decouple from economic cycles, rising the most. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 was up 0.4%.

The FTSE 100 was set to end the week largely flat, while the mid-cap index was on pace for a weekly loss of 1%. Data showed British retail sales volumes slid by 0.5% in May, showing that consumers cut back on shopping in the face of fast-rising inflation last month, and an increase in sales in April was revised down sharply.

Also, separate data showed consumer confidence in the UK hit a record low this month. Among stocks, Ultra Electronics gained 12.6% after Britain moved forward on approving the acquisition of the defense firm by rival Cobham, after having raised security concerns over the planned transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022