Left Menu

MP: Rly official hit by MEMU train while inspecting tracks, dies

He must have been unaware about the MEMU train coming towards him, as it makes less noise than regular trains.Government railway police GRP police station in-charge Phoolmati confirmed the incident, but said it was a matter of investigation whether the official was speaking on his mobile phone at the time.Bhati was a resident of Rajasthan and his parents and wife reached Amlai after they were informed about the accident.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:16 IST
MP: Rly official hit by MEMU train while inspecting tracks, dies
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old Railway official died after he was hit by a train while inspecting electrification work near Amlai station in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Assistant railway manager Yogendra Singh Bhati was inspecting the railway track at Amlai around 8 pm on Thursday when a MEMU train hit him, an official said.

Bhati sustained head injuries and was rushed to the central hospital in Dhanpuri, where doctors declared him dead after examination, he said. The MEMU train was on its way to Bilaspur from Katni, it was stated.

According to eyewitnesses, it was dark and the official was talking on a mobile phone. He must have been unaware of the MEMU train coming towards him, as it makes less noise than regular trains.

Government railway police (GRP) police station in-charge Phoolmati confirmed the incident but said it was a matter of investigation whether the official was speaking on his mobile phone at the time.

Bhati was a resident of Rajasthan and his parents and wife reached Amlai after they were informed about the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022