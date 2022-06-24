slice Appoints Amazon Pay Director and AGC Bhawna Sangwan as Chief Legal and Strategy Officer

slice, India's leading lending and consumer payments company, announced the appointment of Bhawna Sangwan as its Chief Legal and Strategy Officer. Bhawna joins the company at a critical juncture in slice's growth trajectory, as it expands its product offering with UPI payments and aims to become a one-stop solution for all things payments.

Bhawna will be instrumental in strengthening the company's legal and compliance function and regulatory processes in a rapidly changing market. Consumer protection, corporate governance, regulations, statutory compliance, responsible lending, and expansion strategies will be among her top priorities. The company is confident that she will lead with the highest standards of stewardship and governance, keeping with slice's commitment to compliance and regulatory excellence.

Commenting on her new role, Bhawna said, "I am very excited to join a young, dynamic and energetic company like slice, which is redefining possibilities in the consumer fintech space. slice's role in giving access to credit and enabling financial inclusion for millions has been phenomenal and nothing short of inspiring. I am looking forward to being a big part of slice's next phase of growth in the payments segment, which I am personally, deeply passionate about." With over 17 years of experience, Bhawna specializes in corporate law, with deep expertise in corporate finance, fintech regulations, and payments. She also brings extensive experience in the fintech space, having worked in policymaking, regulatory compliance, privacy, and cross-border data governance.

Commenting on Bhawna's appointment, Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO of the slice, said, "We are thrilled to have Bhawna Sangwan join the slice senior leadership team. Bhawna has joined the slice team at a time when we are strategizing our expansion into the payments segment. As the market continues to evolve, we must have impactful leaders who can guide the business through not only a solid product portfolio but also adapt to changing government regulations, ensuring consumer protection and data and privacy mandates. Bhawna will play an important role in enabling slice to operate with the highest standards of ethics for sustained and responsible long-term success in the market." Bhawna started her career at GE where she was instrumental in leading the compliance program. Before joining slice, Bhawna held several legal positions at large MNCs, including Bharti Airtel and Amazon. At Airtel, she played a significant role in acquiring a payments license in 2009, took part in multiple M&A deals, and was also one of the founding members of Airtel Money in 2008. Most recently, Bhawna concluded her stint at Amazon where she played a critical role in the expansion of the company, and in building the fintech arm of Amazon in India - including bill payments, UPI, launched a variety of products ranging from payments acceptance, issuance, co-branded cards and so on. Bhawna graduated from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University, and also has a degree in CS from the institute of company secretaries of India.

About slice, the slice is India's leading lending and consumer payments company. By focusing on India's youngsters, slice aims to build a smart, simple, and transparent financial platform to redesign the financial experience for the millennials and Gen Z. With over 12 million registered users, the slice is the market leader in this rapidly growing segment. Backed by leading investors such as Tiger Global, Moore Strategic Ventures, Insight Partners - New York-based global private equity and venture capital, Advent International's Sunley House Capital, Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital, the slice has cumulatively raised $290mn in its series A, B, and ongoing C rounds.

