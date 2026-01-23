Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Seeks to Limit Palestinian Access to Gaza

Israel intends to impose restrictions on the number of Palestinians entering Gaza from Egypt, aiming to ensure more exits than entries. Despite plans to open the Rafah Crossing, details on enforcement remain unclear. The move comes amid ongoing negotiations and concerns over forced emigration of Gazans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:59 IST
Israel is aiming to restrict the number of Palestinians entering Gaza from Egypt, with plans for more exits than entries, according to three sources familiar with the situation. This decision coincides with the expected opening of the Rafah Border Crossing next week.

Ali Shaath, head of a transitional Palestinian committee backed by the U.S., announced that the Rafah Crossing would reopen next week, under the terms of a ceasefire agreement. Previously closed as part of President Donald Trump's plan, the crossing is crucial for Gazans, isolated from the outside world.

Sources reveal that Israel has proposed a military checkpoint inside Gaza to screen movement, though enforcement strategies are still unclear. The Israeli Prime Minister's office and military declined to comment on the plan, while the U.S. Embassy in Israel remains silent on whether Washington supports these limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

