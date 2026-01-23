Dave Ryding Leads Britain's Alpine Dreams at Milano Cortina

Slalom veteran Dave Ryding is set to lead a compact British contingent to the Alpine slopes of the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics. As he readies for his fifth and final Olympic journey, Ryding will be accompanied by fellow slalom competitors, Laurie Taylor and Billy Major, with no female skiers making the cut.

At 39, Ryding is widely celebrated as Britain's finest Alpine skier, notably for his thrilling victory at the Kitzbuehel World Cup slalom in 2022. He also shone at the 2018 Winter Olympics with a ninth-place finish and placed 13th in Beijing four years later.

"It's an incredible honor to represent Team GB once more," Ryding expressed. "I'm eager to compete on such a prestigious stage before an enthusiastic European audience. As my last season unfolds, I aim to give these Games my all." This season saw Ryding clinch his best World Cup finish with a seventh-place in Levi, Finland, where teammate Taylor impressively took fourth.

