Left Menu

Dave Ryding Leads Britain's Alpine Dreams at Milano Cortina

Slalom expert Dave Ryding will spearhead Britain's Alpine skiing team at the Milano Cortina Olympics. Ryding, alongside Laurie Taylor and Billy Major, forms a small British team without female racers. Highly regarded for his 2022 Kitzbuehel World Cup win, Ryding prepares for his final Olympic appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:02 IST
Dave Ryding Leads Britain's Alpine Dreams at Milano Cortina
Alpine skiing
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Slalom veteran Dave Ryding is set to lead a compact British contingent to the Alpine slopes of the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics. As he readies for his fifth and final Olympic journey, Ryding will be accompanied by fellow slalom competitors, Laurie Taylor and Billy Major, with no female skiers making the cut.

At 39, Ryding is widely celebrated as Britain's finest Alpine skier, notably for his thrilling victory at the Kitzbuehel World Cup slalom in 2022. He also shone at the 2018 Winter Olympics with a ninth-place finish and placed 13th in Beijing four years later.

"It's an incredible honor to represent Team GB once more," Ryding expressed. "I'm eager to compete on such a prestigious stage before an enthusiastic European audience. As my last season unfolds, I aim to give these Games my all." This season saw Ryding clinch his best World Cup finish with a seventh-place in Levi, Finland, where teammate Taylor impressively took fourth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
2
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global
3
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
4
High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026