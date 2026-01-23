Left Menu

NATO Veterans Demand Respect: European Sacrifices in Afghanistan

European veterans and politicians criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for downplaying NATO's role in Afghanistan. They highlighted the sacrifices made by European troops over two decades. Leaders called for an apology, emphasizing unity and shared losses in the 20-year war effort alongside American forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:01 IST
NATO Veterans Demand Respect: European Sacrifices in Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European veterans are voicing strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks diminishing NATO's role in Afghanistan. They refute his claims that their forces avoided front-line combat, with many recalling the sacrifices and lives lost fighting alongside American troops.

The criticism extends to senior leaders, including the British Prime Minister's office, which labeled Trump's comments as disrespectful to the alliance's contributions. Trump had stated on Fox News that the U.S. had 'never needed' NATO in Afghanistan and accused allies of staying 'a little off the front lines.'

In response, retired Polish general Roman Polko demanded an apology, reinforcing that their commitment to NATO was paid 'in blood.' British Political figures underlined the alliance's foundational collective-defence clause and the unwavering solidarity shown in the fight against terrorism following the September 11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Lodge Confrontation: A Fatal Encounter in Nagpur

Tragic Lodge Confrontation: A Fatal Encounter in Nagpur

 India
2
Congress Dismisses Defection Rumors in Bihar

Congress Dismisses Defection Rumors in Bihar

 India
3
Rising Tensions in Jharkhand: BJP Demands Action on Kidnapping

Rising Tensions in Jharkhand: BJP Demands Action on Kidnapping

 India
4
From Autos to Apparel: The India-EU Trade Pact Breakthrough

From Autos to Apparel: The India-EU Trade Pact Breakthrough

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026