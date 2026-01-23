NATO Veterans Demand Respect: European Sacrifices in Afghanistan

European veterans are voicing strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks diminishing NATO's role in Afghanistan. They refute his claims that their forces avoided front-line combat, with many recalling the sacrifices and lives lost fighting alongside American troops.

The criticism extends to senior leaders, including the British Prime Minister's office, which labeled Trump's comments as disrespectful to the alliance's contributions. Trump had stated on Fox News that the U.S. had 'never needed' NATO in Afghanistan and accused allies of staying 'a little off the front lines.'

In response, retired Polish general Roman Polko demanded an apology, reinforcing that their commitment to NATO was paid 'in blood.' British Political figures underlined the alliance's foundational collective-defence clause and the unwavering solidarity shown in the fight against terrorism following the September 11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)