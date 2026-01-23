UN Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protests
The UN human rights chief condemned Iran for the harsh crackdown on protests that resulted in the deaths of thousands, including children. High Commissioner Volker Turk urged Iranian authorities to halt the repression, stating that the use of overwhelming force can't address public grievances and frustrations.
The United Nations' human rights chief issued a strong condemnation of Iran's government on Friday, highlighting the tragic toll of the country's suppression of protests.
Thousands, including many children, have died due to what the UN describes as 'brutal repression.'
High Commissioner Volker Turk, during an emergency United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva, urged Iranian officials to cease their heavy-handed tactics. He argued that such oppressive measures will never resolve the public's legitimate grievances and frustrations.
