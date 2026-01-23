US Braces for Massive Winter Storm's Devastation

As a massive winter storm barrels across the United States, regions from Texas to the Northeast brace for potentially catastrophic impacts. Forecasters warn of heavy snow, crippling ice, and bitter cold temperatures that could lead to extensive power outages and perilous travel conditions.

Airports have begun canceling flights, and states like Oklahoma and Texas are taking preemptive measures to manage road conditions, even as school closures and emergency declarations come into effect to protect residents. The storm might rival hurricane-level devastation in its power and scope.

With more than 160 million people under winter storm advisories, residents are urged to prepare for days of dangerous weather. Schools are canceling classes or shifting to remote learning, while local governments and utility companies mobilize resources to mitigate the storm's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)