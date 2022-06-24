Noise expects to double revenue to Rs 2,000 cr in FY23

Wearable and hearable device maker Noise expects to more than double its revenue in the current financial year to Rs 2,000 crore, a top official of the company said on Friday. Noise co-founder Gaurav Khatri told PTI that the company had recorded revenue of over Rs 850 crore in the financial year 2021.

''We closed last fiscal year at more than Rs 850 crore and hopefully see ourselves achieving the Rs 2,000-crore milestone this fiscal year,'' he said. The company has expanded its product portfolio and forayed into the smart eyewear segment. Early this week, the company launched of eyewear Noise i1 for Rs 5,999 apiece enabled with multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant.

''The product has been launched as an innovation from 'Noise Labs' and is a category creator rather than being a revenue-targeting product. When it comes to the market potential, we are looking at the people who use glasses and sunglasses, and getting even the slightest share of this market segment will be significant for us,'' Khatri said. He said that the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 240 per cent and expects to maintain the same level of growth in the current financial year as well.

