VFS Global to promote Bahrain Tourism in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:18 IST
VFS Global to promote Bahrain Tourism in India
Visa outsourcing and technology company VFS Global on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority to serve as their Market Based Representative in India.

In this role, VFS Global will be responsible for building trade relations with regional stakeholders and promoting the destination through online and offline marketing, including social media as well as public relations, according to a statement.

''We thank Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority for their faith in VFS Global, and look forward to promoting Bahrain as an ideal destination for Indian travellers, be it for leisure, weddings or MICE. With rich cultural heritage, relaxing white sandy beaches, eclectic cuisines and adventure activities, the destination is a must-visit for the avid Indian traveller,'' VFS Global Head - Tourism Services - Arzan Khambatta said.

Bahrain is well connected with India by their national carrier, Gulf Air, with direct flights from eight key cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Calicut, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Air India also provides direct connectivity from India to Bahrain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

