Left Menu

Satin Creditcare raises Rs 96 cr by issuing bonds to two investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:19 IST
Satin Creditcare raises Rs 96 cr by issuing bonds to two investors
  • Country:
  • India

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network has raised Rs 96.25 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to two investors. A total of 19,250 secured, rated and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 50,000 each have been issued to AAV Sarl and Masala Investments Sarl, Satin said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The date of allotment is June 24, 2022.

The NCDs, which will mature on June 24, 2027, bear an interest rate of 11.15 per cent per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022