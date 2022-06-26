Toyota Kirloskar auto parts unit starts electrified components line

Toyota Kirloskar auto parts unit TKAP on Sunday announced inauguration of its new electrified components line, E-Drive, as part of an initial pact worth Rs 4,800 crore signed with the Karnataka government recently on carbon emission reduction, among others.

Besides, the auto maker also announced the expansion of phase-II of Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) that focuses on transforming rural, meritorious, and economically weak youths into world-class employable technicians, a release said.

Toyota Group firms had recently announced their plan to pump in Rs 4,800 crore for local production of powertrain parts and other components of electric vehicles in Karnataka. Of the total investment, TKM and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) together will infuse Rs 4,100 crore while another related company, Toyota Industries Engine India (TIEI), will invest the remaining Rs 700 crore.

E-Drive is an Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) with high-speed motor and is notified under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme.

TKM remains committed towards 'mass electrification' with 'Make in India' not only for India but also exports. For rapid electrification in India, it is essential to achieve significant reduction in hybrid vehicle (xEV) costs for which manufacturing EV parts in India at global scale and quality with advanced skill levels are essential, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said.

Stating that all xEV technologies are complementary, sharing common EV parts, thus technology agnostic approach can support realisation of large-scale economies and investment viability on this front, it said.

“We believe that with the localization of E-Drive, there will be a higher penetration of electrified mobility including strong hybrid electrified vehicles (SHEV) in the country,” the company said. The 135,000 annual capacity advanced E-Drive facility at Bidadi in Karnataka has been set up to produce – supply electrified parts towards manufacturing of clean cars, enabling a strong supply chain towards sustainable mobility, as per the release. With TTTI, Toyota aims to bridge the skills gap and provide best training in technological advancements to the youth of Karnataka, it said.

To create world-class manpower in advanced technologies & manufacturing, TKM has undertaken a major expansion of TTTI with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students (academic batch-wise).

This will be a major boost to the existing skill facility in its Bidadi plant with a focus to scale-up students' skill levels on advanced technology, by globally-certified Toyota expert trainers, its said.

“With the recent MoU signing, our clear objectives are to usher large-scale investment to make deeper cuts in carbon emissions, higher employment generation, creating local manufacturing hub not only for domestic needs but also for global markets, local community development and advancement in innovation,” said Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. On the expansion of the training institute he said, “we are looking forward to further strengthening the skill capabilities with a goal to foster an environment where trainees can learn and strengthen their skill sets, and to be able to perform best-in-class operations.” PTI IAS MR MR

