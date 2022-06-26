4 lakh India Post employees to get training under Mission Karamyogi: MoS Telecom

Around 4 lakh India Post employees will be trained under Mission Karamyogi which will be launched on June 28 to transition DoP officials from ''rule to role'' and take a citizen-centric approach in their work, Minister of State for Communications Devusingh Chauhan said on Sunday. The minister said major reforms have also been initiated in the Department of Posts (DoP) like launch of a joint parcel service wherein both India Post and Indian Railways have partnered to deliver the parcel to the door steps of the end user, parcel delivery through drone in Kutch Region of Gujarat etc, according to an official statement.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Imphal and Chandel- an aspirational district of Manipur where he said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been committed to the development of India's North Eastern region and schemes like faster rail connectivity, Indradhanush gas grid etc have been launched to develop the region, the statement said.

''DoP is one of the most reliable organizations which provide services to the citizens. 2.5 lakhs Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) along with Postmen are the front workers of the department in rural areas, who deliver the services at the doorstep of every citizen. Mission Karamyogi is being launched on 28th June 2022 which will train 4 Lakh officials of DoP,'' Chauhan said. India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) has a total of 10.97 lakh accounts with deposit balance of Rs 71.27 crore are being operated by IPPB in the North Eastern Region, mostly of which are being operated in rural part of the region. He said that approximately 25,000 out of 6 lakh villages do not have mobile coverage and a scheme is being prepared to install additional mobile towers to cover the unconnected villages. The Ministry of Communications has made several schemes to provide telecommunications facilities in the North Eastern Region.

Out of 42,996 inhabited villages in the North Eastern Region, 38,455 have already been covered. Under the universal services obligation fund Scheme, additional 1632 towers have been commissioned, the statement said.

''Manipur has shown a growth of 62 per cent of the internet users in the last four years. In Manipur, 325 Gram Panchayats which are spread in 7 districts have been connected through Optical Fiber under Bharatnet scheme,'' the minister said. In Manipur, 2,174 out of a total 2,515 villages have been provided with mobile coverage, the remaining 341 uncovered villages have been proposed to be covered under USOF Project.

''As far as the aspirational district of Chandel is concerned, despite having challenging hilly terrain, 217 out of 266 villages in Chandel have mobile coverage. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has plans to provide mobile coverage for the remaining 49 villages in near future,'' the minister said. A total of 156 gram panchayats in Chandel have already been connected through satellite and Rest will be connected in near future under Bharatnet public private partnership project of the DoT, he said.

