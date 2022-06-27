Left Menu

Sharing knowledge and creativity with the noted organisations and individuals at STEM Summit was an experience par excellence for every team member of LeadMagnet Private Limited.

Lead Magnet makes a mark at Indian STEM Summit and Awards 2022. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/GPRC): Sharing knowledge and creativity with the noted organisations and individuals at STEM Summit was an experience par excellence for every team member of LeadMagnet Private Limited. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and maths. The summit and awards 2022 celebrated brilliance in diverse fields.

The summit was organised by the Ministry of Education and the (AICRA). The main aim of the summit was to bring government, industry and academias at a common platform so as to pave a way for the learners and suppliers for future partnerships. "LeadMagnet stood out as a digital marketing company and we shared our expertise with the professionals that had a very positive outcome," shared Joginder Singh Bedi, the CEO of LeadMagnet.

While giving further details, Bedi said that LeadMagnet will tie-up with schools across the country with an aim to create awareness amongst students interested in making a career in the field of digital marketing. "Also, digitisation is an important aspect of modern-day education where LeadMagnet plans to create a difference. We plan to come up with a project in association with the Ministry of education that makes subjects like business studies, sales and marketing in-classroom study more interesting," shared Bedi.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

